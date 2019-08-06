 Skip to main content

Tennis Marin Cilic advances to second round of Rogers Cup with straight-sets win over qualifier

Marin Cilic advances to second round of Rogers Cup with straight-sets win over qualifier

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Marin Cilic hits a shot to Bradley Klahn during the first round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament on Aug. 6, 2019 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic has advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup.

The No. 14 seed from Croatia beat American qualifier Bradley Klahn 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the opening match on centre court on Tuesday.

Cilic, the 2014 winner at the U.S. Open, advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rogers Cup last year in Toronto before falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Klahn, ranked 92nd in the world, won two qualifying matches to get into the main draw, including a victory over Toronto’s Steven Diez in the final round of qualifying.

Hard-hitting American John Isner, the No. 12 seed, also advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Jordan Thompson of Australia.

An all-Canadian matchup between Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil was scheduled for later Tuesday.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, who won last week’s Citi Open in Washington, and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, were slated to headline the evening draw in their respective matches.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., won their first-round matches on Monday.

The women’s side of the 2019 bracket is being played in Toronto. The tournament alternates between the cities every year.

