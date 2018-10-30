Milos Raonic beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Paris Masters

Open this photo in gallery Milos Raonic hits the ball to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during their men's singles first-round match on day two of the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Oct. 30, 2018. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Milos Raonic came from a set down and advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday with a tough 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fired 23 aces won 90 per cent of first serve points in the match between two big servers.

Tsonga had 17 aces in the match.

Story continues below advertisement

It doesn’t get any easier for Raonic, who will face Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday. The third-seeded Swiss star had a bye in the first round.