Milos Raonic beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Paris Masters

Canada’s Milos Raonic came from a set down and advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday with a tough 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) win over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., fired 23 aces won 90 per cent of first serve points in the match between two big servers.
Tsonga had 17 aces in the match.
It doesn’t get any easier for Raonic, who will face Roger Federer in the second round on Wednesday. The third-seeded Swiss star had a bye in the first round.
