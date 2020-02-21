 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Milos Raonic downs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe to advance to quarter-finals at Delray Beach Open

Delray Beach, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Milos Raonic downed Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open.

Raonic, ranked No. 37 and seeded second at the tournament, fired 11 aces to Stebe’s five and won 78 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Thornhill, Ont., product saved all three break points he faced and converted on 2 of 4 to beat his 147th-ranked opponent.

Story continues below advertisement

The match took one hour 37 minutes.

Raonic will face Steve Johnson in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 tournament Friday. Johnson beat wild card Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 earlier in the day.

Also Thursday, Frances Tiafoe advanced to his first ATP Tour quarter-final this year by beating fellow American Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Raonic made the final at Delray Beach against Sock in 2017, but the Canadian withdrew with a hamstring tear in his right leg before the match.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies