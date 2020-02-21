Milos Raonic downs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe to advance to quarter-finals at Delray Beach Open

Canada’s Milos Raonic downed Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 7-5, 6-3 on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open.
Raonic, ranked No. 37 and seeded second at the tournament, fired 11 aces to Stebe’s five and won 78 per cent of his first-serve points.
The Thornhill, Ont., product saved all three break points he faced and converted on 2 of 4 to beat his 147th-ranked opponent.
The match took one hour 37 minutes.
Raonic will face Steve Johnson in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 tournament Friday. Johnson beat wild card Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 earlier in the day.
Also Thursday, Frances Tiafoe advanced to his first ATP Tour quarter-final this year by beating fellow American Tommy Paul 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Raonic made the final at Delray Beach against Sock in 2017, but the Canadian withdrew with a hamstring tear in his right leg before the match.