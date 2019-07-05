 Skip to main content

Tennis Milos Raonic downs Reilly Opelka in straight sets to advance to round of 16 at Wimbledon

Milos Raonic downs Reilly Opelka in straight sets to advance to round of 16 at Wimbledon

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon after defeating Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

CARL RECINE/Reuters

Milos Raonic is off to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The No. 15 seed from Thornhill, Ont., defeated American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 in a third-round match on Friday.

Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, hasn’t lost a set this tournament. He’ll face the winner of a match between No. 4 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa and No. 26 Guido Pella of Argentina in the fourth round.

No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to face Ugo Humbert of France in a third-round match later Friday.

Two Canadian men never have advanced to the round of 16 in a Grand Slam in the same year.

