Tennis

Milos Raonic downs Steve Johnson to advance to semi-finals at Delray Beach Open

Delray Beach, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Milos Raonic advanced to the semi-finals of the Delray Beach Open by downing American Steve Johnson 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Friday.

Raonic, ranked No. 37 and seeded second at the tournament, won 77 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Thornhill, Ont., product saved 1-of-2 break points he faced and converted on 3 of 11.

Raonic will face 22-year-old American Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals Saturday. Raonic beat the No. 54-ranked Opelka in their only previous meeting, in the round of 32 at Wimbledon last year.

Raonic made the final at Delray Beach against Jack Sock in 2017, but the Canadian withdrew with a hamstring tear in his right leg before the match.

