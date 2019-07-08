 Skip to main content

Tennis Milos Raonic out of Wimbledon after tough five-set loss to Pella in fourth round

Wimbledon, England
The Canadian Press
Canada's Milos Raonic returns the ball to Argentina's Guido Pella during a men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on July 8, 2019.

Tim Ireland/The Associated Press

Milos Raonic is out of Wimbledon after a tough 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 8-6 loss to Guido Pella in the fourth round on Monday.

The big server from Thornhill, Ont., was the last remaining Canadian in singles competition.

A trip to the quarterfinals looked good early for Raonic when the 15th seed breezed through the first set in just 24 minutes. He won 20 of 21 service points, with the only point dropped coming on a double fault.

He won the second set 6-4 with a forehand winner, but then ran into trouble against his Argentine opponent.

Pella, seeded 26th, took the third set 6-3, then dominated the fourth-set tiebreak to set up a decisive fifth set.

Pella won on his fourth match point. Leading the third set 7-6, Pella came back from 40-15 down in the decisive 14th game and broke Raonic for the win when the Canadian’s volley on the final point hit the net.

Raonic had 33 aces to Pella’s six, but was done in by 46 unforced errors to just 23 for Pella.

A surprising quarterfinal match will see Pella take on 23rd-seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

