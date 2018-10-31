Milos Raonic pulls out of Paris Masters with elbow injury

Canadian tennis player Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters with a right elbow injury.

Raonic was scheduled to face Roger Federer in a second-round match on Wednesday. Instead, Federer received a walk-over into the third round, where he will face Fabio Fognini on Thursday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., was coming off a tough 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) first-round win over France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday.

This tennis season has been hard on Raonic, who is ranked 21st in the world. He withdrew from the Monte Carlo Masters with a right-knee injury in April and missed most of the clay-court season, including the French Open.

He had issues with the same leg in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in a loss to American John Isner, and needed treatment on his back during his Round of 16 loss to Isner at the U.S. Open.

The former world No. 3 also had an injury-riddled 2017 campaign, including a seven-week absence due to wrist surgery that cost him a chance to play at that season’s U.S. Open.