Tennis

Milos Raonic reaches Miami Open round of 16 with win over Ugo Humbert

MIAMI
The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic of Canada plays a backhand during his match against Dominik Koepfer on March 17, 2021, in Acapulco, Mexico.

Eloisa Sanchez de Alba/Getty Images

Canada’s Milos Raonic is heading to the round of 16 at the Miami Open.

The 12th-seeded Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., reached the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 event for the fifth time in 10 appearances with a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 20 seed Ugo Humbert of France on Monday.

Raonic converted his first match point chance to win the contest in one hour 39 minutes.

The hard-serving Canadian had 12 aces to Humbet’s nine, and won 77 per cent of his first serve points.

Raonic saved all three break points he faced, while breaking Humbert twice in five opportunities.

Next up for Raonic is the winner of a match later Monday between No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 26 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Raonic is now 2-0 against Humbert after winning a third-set tiebreak last year in Paris.

On the women’s side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 12 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain in a round-of-16 match later Monday.

