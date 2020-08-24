 Skip to main content
Tennis

Milos Raonic reaches round of 16 at U.S. Open tune-up event

The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic serves to Sam Querrey at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament on Aug. 22, 2020, in New York.

Frank Franklin II/The Associated Press

Milos Raonic advanced to the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open before fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime missed a good chance to do the same thing on Monday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Great Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-5 in a second-round match at the opening tournament in the ATP Tour’s restart, while Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime lost 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5) to American wild-card entrant Tennys Sandgren.

Raonic, ranked 30th, rode his big serve to victory against the world No. 28.

The Canadian never faced a break point and won 89 per cent of his points on his first serve.

Raonic had 23 aces, 18 more than Evans.

Raonic will next face the winner of a match between No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and British wild-card entrant Andy Murray.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 15 seed, led 5-4 with serve in the third set before losing all four points in the ensuing game to put the match back on even terms.

In the tiebreak, Auger-Aliassime led 5-4 with serve before double-faulting and then making an unforced error. The 55th-ranked Sandgren then won on serve.

Sandgren, 29, was emotional throughout the match, often yelling at himself. It was in stark contrast to the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who was far quieter.

It was a sloppy match, with Auger-Aliassime making 58 unforced errors, 13 more than Sandgren. The Canada also double-faulted 15 times.

No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was to square off with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in a second-round match later Monday at the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Normally held in Cincinnati, the Western & Southern Open is being played at the same site as the U.S. Open this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans are in the facility.

