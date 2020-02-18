 Skip to main content

Tennis

Milos Raonic reaches second round at Delray Beach Open

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.
The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic serves to Novak Djokovic during their quarter-final match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 28, 2020.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Milos Raonic advanced to the second round of the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over lucky loser Denis Istomin on Tuesday.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., had trouble getting his first serves to land, but when he did he was deadly. He connected on just 48 per cent of first serves, but scored on 95 per cent of first serve points, including nine aces.

Raonic converted four of his 10 break point opportunities, and saved both break points he faces.

Istomin, from Uzbekistan, was a late replacement for Italy’s Andreas Seppi, who withdrew with a left leg injury. Seppi played in the final of the New York Open on Sunday, losing to Kyle Edmund.

Raonic, ranked No. 37 in the world, next faces Germany’s Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.

