Milos Raonic withdraws from Madrid and Rome tournaments with knee injury

Milos Raonic withdraws from Madrid and Rome tournaments with knee injury

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic has withdrawn from two upcoming tournaments due to an injured right knee.

Joel Auerbach/The Associated Press

Injuries have once again become an issue for Milos Raonic, as Canada’s top-ranked tennis player has withdrawn from Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome with a banged-up right knee.

Tennis Canada announced Raonic’s withdrawal from the clay-court tournaments on Monday.

It remains to be seen whether the world No. 16 will be ready for the French Open, which starts on May 26. Raonic withdrew from the second Grand Slam of the season last year, as well as the Rome Masters, with a right-knee ailment.

It’s a blow to the hard-serving Canadian from Thornhill, Ont., who had some success at hard-court tournaments earlier this year. He reached the Indian Wells semi-finals last month, losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

Raonic hasn’t played since losing in the second round of the Miami Open to Britain’s Kyle Edmund on March 24.

Skipping the clay season to recover is not necessarily a bad thing for Raonic. His powerful game is much better suited to grass and hard-surface courts, though he did reach the semi-finals in Rome in 2014.

Raonic, who reached a career-high world ranking of No. 3 in 2016, has battled multiple injuries throughout his career, including a sore back, wrist surgery, a right-elbow ailment and a pinched nerve in his right foot.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

