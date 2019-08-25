 Skip to main content

Tennis Milos Raonic withdraws from U.S. Open with glute injury

Milos Raonic withdraws from U.S. Open with glute injury

The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic has pulled out of the U.S. Open with a glute injury, tournament organizers said on Sunday.

Raonic, the world No. 22 whose 2019 season has been hit by injuries, has not competed since he retired from a second-round match at the Rogers Cup in Montreal against fellow Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime in early August.

The 28-year-old former Wimbledon finalist, who reached the fourth round in New York last year, has been limited to 11 events this year because of both back and knee problems.

Raonic, who has now missed three of the past seven Grand Slams, was supposed to play Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in a first-round clash on Monday but his place will be taken by lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.

