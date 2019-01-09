Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime loses in Australian Open qualifying

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fell short in his bid to advance into the main draw of the Australian Open, falling 7-6 (4), 6-3 to American Christopher Eubanks in a second-round qualifying match Thursday.
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, seeded second in the qualifying tournament, never had a break opportunity against his American opponent and failed to defend the only break point he faced in the match, which took one hour 15 minutes to complete.
Eubanks had 11 aces to Auger-Aliassime’s 10 and hit 24 winners to the Canadian’s 18.
Eubanks will face the winner of a match between Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Aleksandr Nedovyesov for a spot in the main draw.
Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Peter Polansky played second-round qualifying matches later Thursday.
