Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime edges Reilly Opelka at Citi Open

Open this photo in gallery Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates a point against Reilly Opelka during Day 3 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on July 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. RC/Getty Images

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime beat American Reilly Opelka 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a second-round match at the Citi Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 9 seed from Montreal, got a first-round bye before knocking off the six-foot-11 Opelka.

Now ranked 22nd in the world, Auger-Aliassime, 18, won 89 per cent of his first serve points against the 43rd-ranked Opelka.

The Canadian broke Opelka in the final game to win the ATP Tour 500 match. The hard-serving Opelka had 22 aces, 10 more than his opponent.

Auger-Aliassime will face another big server, No. 6 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, in the third round.

No. 8 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., faced American qualifier Tim Smyczek later Thursday.

The Canadian Press