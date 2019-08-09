 Skip to main content

Tennis Murray to make singles return at Cincinnati next week

Mason, Ohio
The Associated Press
Andy Murray during his third round doubles match against Nicole Melichar on July 10, 2019.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Andy Murray says he has accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open next week.

Murray announced the news on his Facebook page on Friday.

The three-time major champion and former No. 1 hasn’t played a singles match on tour since the Australian Open in January. At the time, he made it sound as if he would be retiring because of a painful hip that already has been surgically repaired.

But Murray had a second hip operation shortly after that and began playing doubles in June.

He has been cautious about when he might be able to get back on the court in singles.

Murray won the U.S. Open 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

