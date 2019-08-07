 Skip to main content

Tennis Nick Kyrgios throws towel tantrum during Rogers Cup loss in Montreal

Nick Kyrgios throws towel tantrum during Rogers Cup loss in Montreal

Reuters
Open this photo in gallery

Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks across the court with a towel in his mouth during a break in play at the Rogers Cup on Aug. 6, 2019 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Nick Kyrgios looked to have turned over a new leaf in recent weeks, his playful banter with fans and improved focus helping him produce some of his best tennis, but his dark side returned in Montreal on Tuesday thanks to a row over a white towel.

The volatile Australian, who won the Citi Open in Washington on Sunday, was dumped out of the opening round of the Rogers Cup by Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-3 6-4 after an angry exchange with the umpire saw him collect a code violation for an obscenity.

Kyrgios had asked the umpire before the match if he could be given a white towel instead of the tournament’s branded one and the 24-year-old threw a tantrum when he realized five games into the match his request had not been met.

“I’m not allowed to leave the chair,” the umpire said after the angry Australian had asked him to get the towel.

“You’re telling me that you can’t radio in just for one white towel?” a seething Kyrgios replied.

A ball boy finally handed Kyrgios a white towel, but it did little to help the Australian’s cause with Edmund putting on a serving masterclass to advance.

Kyrgios’ outburst comes after the Australian seemed to be reinventing himself as a crowd favourite in the weeks following his Wimbledon defeat by Rafa Nadal.

The superb tennis Kyrgios played in that match won him new admirers and the Australian has fed off the crowd at subsequent tournaments, sharing jokes with fans and even asking them where he should serve.

Next up for Edmund is a second-round meeting with eighth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

