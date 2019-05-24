 Skip to main content

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open

The Associated Press

The Associated Press
The 36th-ranked Nick Kyrgios was defaulted and fined during his second-round match after an outburst of rage at the Italian Open.

After a tantrum in Italy last week, Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the French Open on Friday.

The reason for the Australian player’s withdrawal was not immediately clear.

Last week at the Italian Open, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios was defaulted and fined during his second-round match after an outburst of rage. Trailing against Norwegian qualifier Casper Ruud, Kyrgios slammed his racket to the clay and kicked a water bottle. Then he picked up a white chair and flung it onto the court.

Kyrgios was fined and lost ATP points but escaped suspension and was expected to play in Paris.

His withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open “sucks” when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.

In 2015, Kyrgios insulted Stan Wawrinka with crude remarks during a match in Montreal. He was fined $12,500 and given a suspended 28-day ban. He also attracted criticism for deciding not to play at the Olympics because of a spat with an Australian team official, and for firing back at retired players who have offered advice.

Kyrgios was due to start his Roland Garros campaign against Cameron Norrie of Britain in the first round.

