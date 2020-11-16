Novak Djokovic beats Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena.
The top-ranked Djokovic has won the tournament five times – one short of Roger Federer’s record.
Schwartzman broke Djokovic for a 2-1 lead in the first set, but the 28-year-old Argentine immediately gave it back as he struggled with his first serve.
At 3-3, Djokovic won five straight games to close out first set and build 2-0 lead in second.
Djokovic hasn’t lost an opening ATP Finals match since 2007 against David Ferrer. The 33-year-old Serb has never lost to Schwartzman in six matches.
The Argentine player – without a title this year and making his debut at the ATP Finals – reached the French Open semi-finals and the Cologne Championship final. He also made it to the Italian Open final, losing to Djokovic.
Later Monday, Daniil Medvedev was to play 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a rematch of the Paris Masters final. Medvedev won that match 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 for his first tour title in 2020.
The ATP Finals move to Turin, Italy, next year, after 12 years in London.