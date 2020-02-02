 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Djokovic wins Australian Open, tightens Grand Slam race

Howard Fendrich
MELBOURNE
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Austria's Dominic Thiem pose with their trophies on Feb. 3, 2020.

KIM HONG-JI/Reuters

As Novak Djokovic conducted yet another in a long string of interviews after earning his record eighth Australian Open championship, runner-up Dominic Thiem was sliding into the front passenger seat of a white tournament courtesy van.

It was past 1:30 a.m. and Djokovic was toting his large silver winner’s cup everywhere, while explaining how he edged Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday for a 17th major title. Thiem, meanwhile, had just emerged from the locker room, his media obligations long finished.

Thiem was toting a much simpler runner-up tray in his left hand. Just another thing to lug home, along with his rackets, a mesh bag filled with shoes and a plastic sleeve stuffed with sweaty clothes.

Story continues below advertisement

It is an all-too-familiar scene nowadays when a Grand Slam tournament wraps up: a member of the Big Three holding court and holding the biggest trophy; a younger man leaving the scene to plenty of praise, but not the triumph he wanted. And, increasingly, the guy with the hardware that’s the envy of all is Djokovic more often than either of his rivals: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Which, of course, is the point right now. Roger and Rafa need to watch out because the guy whose nickname is Nole is gaining on them. Djokovic has won five of the past seven major tournaments, a run that dates to Wimbledon in 2018.

So as the tour departs from Australia, Federer leads the men’s list with 20 Slam trophies, one ahead of Nadal and, rather suddenly, just three more than Djokovic.

“Obviously, at this stage of my career, Grand Slams are the ones I value the most. They are the ones I prioritize,” said Djokovic, who defeated Federer in the final at Wimbledon last year and the semi-finals at the Australian Open this week. “Before the season starts, I try to set my form, shape, for these events, where I can be at my prime tennis, mental and physical abilities.”

Then he added: “I mean, of course, there’s a lot of history on the line.”

Everyone can decide on their own what should determine who the greatest in tennis history is. Or not — and just appreciate all three of these tremendously successful athletes.

Consider this: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have won the past 13 Grand Slam titles in a row. (Compare that with the women’s game, where 11 women have divvied up that many majors in that same span; the most recent first-time champ was 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin in Melbourne.)

Story continues below advertisement

Take it back to 2003, and the Big Three account for 56 of the past 67, too.

“These guys,” said Thiem, who’s now 0-3 in major finals, all against Djokovic or Nadal, “brought tennis to a complete new level.”

Djokovic mentioned another category, in which he is approaching a mark held by Federer: most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

By winning the Australian Open, while 2019 runner-up Nadal bowed out to Thiem in the quarter-finals, Djokovic regained the top spot. Nadal slides down to No. 2, with Federer still No. 3, and Thiem up a place to No. 4.

Federer holds the men’s record of 310 weeks atop the rankings, followed by Pete Sampras with 286, and Djokovic at 275.

“That’s the other big goal,” Djokovic said. “I put myself in this position that is really good at the moment. I’m super happy with the way I started the season. It kind of sets the tone for the rest of the year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Consider that a warning.

Djokovic is the youngest member of the trio, still just 32, while Nadal is 33, Federer 38.

For all of their great success — no one has won the French Open more than Nadal, with 12; no one has won Wimbledon more than Federer, with eight; no one has won the Australian Open more than Djokovic — here’s one tidbit that’s fascinating: Each man has one major site where he has been limited to one title.

For Nadal, it’s Melbourne Park. For Federer and Djokovic, it’s Roland Garros.

Guess what the next stop is on the Grand Slam calendar?

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies