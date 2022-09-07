Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open.

Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament.

The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos’s 4 of 7.

The Canadian and Olmos won the match’s only tiebreak.

Later on Wednesday, Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Jack Sock lost 7-5, 7-6 (3) in mixed doubles quarterfinal action against Storm Sanders and John Peers.

Fernandez and Sock fired six aces and broke on two of nine opportunities, compared to seven aces and three of five break points won for the Australian duo.

The 20-year-old Fernandez was the last Canadian standing in the tournament. She was ousted in the second round of both the women’s singles and doubles competition earlier in the event.