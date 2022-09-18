Canadas Gabriela Dabrowski hits a return next to teammate Brazils Luisa Stefani, left, against Thailands Peangtarn Plipuech and Japans Moyuka Uchijima during their women's doubles semifinal tennis match of the WTA Tour Chennai Open 2022 tournament in Chennai on Sept. 17.ARUN SANKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women’s doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia’s Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final.

Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium, after Bouchard retired from the match citing an injury.