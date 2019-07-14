Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski fell one victory short of her first Grand Slam title in women’s doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski fell one victory short of her first Grand Slam title in women’s doubles on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Ottawa native and partner Xu Yifan of China were defeated by the in-form team of Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic and Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei 6-2, 6-4 in the final.
The victory means Strycova, who reached her first career Grand Slam singles semi-final this Wimbledon at the age of 33, will become the new No. 1 in women’s doubles when the updated WTA Tour rankings come out on Monday.
“Over all, a very good two weeks. We both played well at the same time in the majority of our matches. But today was very disappointing — especially my service game that we lost in the first set. That was pretty crucial,” Dabrowski said.
For Dabrowski, it was one step further than she and Xu went a year ago, when they lost a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 heart-breaker in the semi-finals to Nicole Melichar of the United States and Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic.
Dabrowski will take home US$267,000 between the women’s doubles final and the third-round result in the mixed doubles with Mate Pavic of Croatia.
Earlier in the day, Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., and U.S. partner Govind Nanda were beaten by the top-seeded Czech team of Jonas Forejtek and Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-4 in the boys’ doubles final.