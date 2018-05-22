Peter Polansky wins first-round qualification match at French Open, but Françoise Abanda loses

Canada’s Peter Polansky defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in first-round qualifying play Tuesday at the French Open.
Polansky, the No. 14 seed from Thornhill, Ont., needed two hours, 10 minutes to complete the 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory.
In early women’s play, Montreal’s Françoise Abanda dropped a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision to Italy’s Martina Trevisan.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., had their matches suspended until Wednesday. Zhao and Italy’s Francesca Schiavone were tied at a set apiece while Bouchard’s match against Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic hadn’t started.
Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime won his opening match on Sunday and will meet Spain’s Jaume Munar on Wednesday in the second round.
World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., already has a spot in the main draw.
Milos Raonic of Thornhill withdrew from the Grand Slam event last week.
