Hubert Hurkacz of Poland returns to Nick Kyrgios of Australia during quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, on August 12 in Montreal.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Hubert Hurkacz defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 on Friday afternoon in the opening quarter-final at the National Bank Open.

The eighth seed from Poland took advantage of two double-faults by Kyrgios early in the third set for the service break of the match.

Hurkacz, one of three seeded players remaining in the ATP Tour event, went on to complete the victory in one hour 46 minutes.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and No. 4 Casper Ruud of Norway were scheduled to play later in the afternoon at IGA Stadium.

In the evening matches, American Tommy Paul was to play Britain’s Daniel Evans and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta was to meet British qualifier Jack Draper.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final of the US$6.57-million Masters 1000 tournament goes Sunday.