Tennis

Pospisil advances to semi-finals at Open Sud de France as Gasquet retires with injury

MONTPELLIER, France
The Canadian Press
Vasek Pospisil hits a return to Richard Gasquet during a match at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France, on Feb. 7, 2020.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil defeated Richard Gasquet of France 6-1, 1-0 on Friday to reach the semi-finals at the Open Sud de France.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, advanced when Gasquet retired due to injury. The 132nd-ranked Pospisil is the lone Canadian remaining in the singles draw at the indoor hard court tournament.

He’ll play either Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France or second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium in the next round.

Herbert, who eliminated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday, is ranked 67th in the world. Goffin is the world No. 10.

Also Friday, seventh-seeded Filip Krajinovic of Serbia defeated Gregoire Barrere of France, 6-2, 7-5.

In the other quarter-final, top-seeded Gael Monfils of France, the world No. 9, was scheduled to play 104th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia.

