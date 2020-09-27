 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Tennis

Quebec’s Eugenie Bouchard through to second round at French Open

Paris
The Canadian Press
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Quebec, celebrates after winning match point during her Women's Singles first round match against Anna Kalinskaya of Russia at the French Open on Sept. 27, 2020 in Paris.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the French Open by downing Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday.

Bouchard, ranked No. 168 and a wild-card entry at the clay-court Grand Slam, converted 6-of-8 break points and had 18 winners to dispatch the No. 108-ranked Kalinskaya in one hour 21 minutes.

Bouchard is coming off a finals appearance at the clay-court Istanbul Open two weeks ago — her first time playing for a title at a WTA tournament since 2016.

The 26-year-old Bouchard’s best appearance at the French Open was a semi-final appearance in 2014. She reached a career-high No. 5 ranking later that year.

Bouchard will play Daria Gavrilova of Australia in the second round.

Gavrilova, ranked No. 251 in the world, upset No. 24 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in their first-round matchup.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., is one of six Canadian entries at Roland Garros, but the only one in action Sunday.

The French Open usually takes place in the spring, but was postponed by four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

