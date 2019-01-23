Raonic’s run at Australian Open ends in quarter-final

Canadian Milos Raonic is done at the Australian Open.
Lucas Pouille has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time with a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 win over 16th-seeded Raonic, a major reversal of form at Melbourne Park after losing in the first round here in the previous five years.
Pouille entered the quarter-final 0-3 against Raonic in career meetings – including a first-rounder here in 2016 – but targeted the 2016 Wimbledon finalist’s second serve and was only broken once himself in the match.
The No. 28-seeded Pouille had break points in the seventh and ninth games of the third set but Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., saved and, after an outburst against the chair umpire in the 12th game, dominated the tiebreaker.
The fourth set was on serve until Pouille, who is coached by former Australian Open women’s champion Amelie Mauresmo, broke in the last game.
He will next play either six-time Australian titlist Novak Djokovic or eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori.
