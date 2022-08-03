Rebecca Marino, of Canada, reacts after winning a first-round match against Venus Williams, of the United States, at the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, on Aug. 1.The Associated Press

Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino advanced to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Germany’s Andrea Petkovic on Wednesday.

Marino had five aces and broke Petkovic three times on 10 chances to win the first WTA Tour matchup between the players.

Petkovic committed seven double-faults and converted just one of her nine break point opportunities in a match that took one hour 53 minutes to complete.

Marino was coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 first-round win over former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, who played her first match after more than a year away.

The 31-year-old from Vancouver will next face the winner of a match between top-seed Jessica Pegula of the United States and Daria Saville of Australia.

In men’s action, sixth seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face American J.J. Wolf later Wednesday.