Roanic falls to Medvedev in Paris Masters semi-final

Jerome Pugmire
Paris
The Associated Press
Canada's Milos Raonic returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their semi-final match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Saturday.

The Associated Press

Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final for the first time after beating Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a contest between big servers on Saturday.

The third-seeded Russian secured the win with a smash at the net, and will go for his third Masters title against either top-seeded Rafael Nadal or No. 4 Alexander Zverev. They were playing their semi-final later Saturday at an empty Bercy Arena.

The 10th-seeded Raonic has never won a Masters event and missed out on a second final here, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2014. The Canadian had 12 aces compared to seven for Medvedev, and both players won around 80 per cent of their points on first serves.

Raonic missed a chance when Medvedev saved three break points at 0-40 down in the eighth game, but Raonic finally broke him on his fourth break point in the 12th game to make it 6-6.

Medvedev raced into a 4-0 lead in the tiebreaker and sealed victory on his first match point. The 2019 U.S. Open runner-up is seeking his eighth career title and first this year.

