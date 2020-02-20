 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Roger Federerto miss French Open after undergoing knee surgery

BASEL, Switzerland
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Roger Federer speaks during a press conference following his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 30, 2020.

The Associated Press

Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments.

Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he “decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).”

Doctors “are very confident of a full recovery,” Federer said, before ending his post by telling his fans “see you on the grass!” as he targets a return for Wimbledon.

Story continues below advertisement

Federer will skip tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami prior to the French Open, which starts on May 24.

Federer could potentially return to play at one of his favourite tournaments in Halle, Germany, on June 15. He has was won the grass-court tournament 10 times.

Wimbledon starts June 29.

Federer lost to Nadal in the semifinals at Roland Garros last year and then beat the Spaniard in the semifinals at Wimbledon. He then lost to Novak Djokovic in the final after holding two match points.

Federer struggled with his fitness at times during the recent Australian Open, and was clearly hampered when he lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinals after making a strong start.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies