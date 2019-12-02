Roger Federer to have new Swiss coin minted in his honour

Open this photo in gallery Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning an match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019. EDGARD GARRIDO/Reuters

The Swiss government says it will produce a 20-franc silver coin with Roger Federer’s image on it.

The government says it’s the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.

A 50-franc gold coin with Federer’s image on it will be minted next year.

The government says the 20-time Grand Slam champion is “probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland.”

Open this photo in gallery The image of Roger Federer preparing his emblematic reverse shot with one hand will adorn a 20 Swiss franc silver coin. HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

The “heads” side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.

The government says a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs (about $40). They will be dispatched in January.

The 50-franc coin will have a different design.