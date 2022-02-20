Andrey Rublev of Russia, right, celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, left, in two sets, 7-5, 7-6, in Marseille, south of France, on Feb. 20.Daniel Cole/The Associated Press

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence.

Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4).

The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-court event.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, who hails from Montreal, beat Rublev last week in the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open.

Auger-Aliassime went on beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Rotterdam final and win his first title on the ATP Tour.