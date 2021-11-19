Norway's Casper Ruud returns a shot to Russia's Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin. Ruud won 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Nov. 19, 2021.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

A year ago, Casper Ruud had just cracked the top 30 in the rankings.

Look at him now.

As the eighth and final qualifier for the ATP Finals, the 22-year-old Norwegian has joined top-ranked Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the elite season-ending event.

And he’s done so in style.

Ruud showed off aggressive tactics in the decisive tiebreaker and served an ace on his second match point in a 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over Andrey Rublev in his final round-robin match on Friday to secure his unexpected spot in the last four.

Ruud will next face Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion and the defending champion of this event, which is being played in Turin for the first time after 12 years in London.

Djokovic and Zverev will renew their budding rivalry in the other semi-final Saturday.

The Associated Press