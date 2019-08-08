 Skip to main content

Tennis Second-seed Dominic Thiem advances to Rogers quarter-finals with win over Marin Cilic

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Second-seed Dominic Thiem advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup men’s tennis tournament with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Marin Cilic on Thursday.

Thiem fired 11 aces past his Croatian opponent in a match that took one hour 53 minutes to complete.

Thiem saved all nine break points he faced, while breaking Cilic once in four opportunities.

The 25-year-old Thiem – ranked No. 4 in the world behind Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – was coming off a victory on clay at the Generali Open in his native Austria. He has won three tournaments in 2019, including two on clay, but hadn’t competed in a hard court event since March.

Cilic, the 2014 winner at the U.S. Open, advanced to the quarter-finals at the Rogers Cup last year in Toronto before falling to eventual champion Nadal.

Thiem will next face eighth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.

Hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime, celebrating his 19th birthday, faced sixth seed Karen Khachanov later Thursday.

