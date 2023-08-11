Second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev was eliminated from the National Bank Open on Friday afternoon after dropping a 7-6 (7), 7-5 decision to Australia’s Alex de Minaur.

Double-faults at inopportune times proved costly for Medvedev on a warm, sunny afternoon at Sobeys Stadium.

He served for the first set at 5-3 but double-faulted on double-break point and de Minaur followed with a hold to pull even.

In the tiebreaker, Medvedev jumped out to an early lead and raised his fist skyward after winning a long rally for a 5-1 lead. But de Minaur chipped away and saved three set points – including one on another double-fault – before taking an 8-7 lead.

The Australian converted on his first opportunity when a Medvedev shot sailed long.

In the second set, Medvedev was up 4-3 when he double-faulted on break point. A double-fault on match point – his seventh overall – sealed de Minaur’s victory in two hours three minutes.

De Minaur will next face Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a battle of unseeded players who will play in their first career Masters 1000 semi-final.

Medvedev won the NBO title in 2021 when the men’s tournament was last played in Toronto. Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta won last year in Montreal.

Earlier Friday, Davidovich Fokina pulled away in the second set for a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald.

“He was playing amazing at the beginning and then made a few mistakes and I believed more in myself,” Davidovich Fokina said. “It gave me a lot of power.”

Only three seeded players remained in the US$7.62-million tournament entering the evening session.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain was scheduled to play 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul and seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner was to face Gael Monfils of France.

Alcaraz, who won his first Wimbledon title last month, entered on a 14-match winning streak.

McDonald was coming off a third-round victory over local favourite Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont. Raonic, a wild-card entry, was the last of the five Canadian singles players to be eliminated.

Play continues through Sunday.