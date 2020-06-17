 Skip to main content
Tennis

Serena Williams ‘cannot wait to return’ to U.S. Open later this summer

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Serena Williams returns a shot to Bianca Andreescu during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 7, 2019.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/The Associated Press

Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times.

The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.

The U.S. Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season. It will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, making it be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

The French Open was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. Wimbledon was cancelled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

Related topics

Report an error
