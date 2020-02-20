Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals in Marseille with three-set win over Cilic

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov hits a return to Marton Fucsovics during a match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Jan. 20, 2020. Dita Alangkara/The Associated Press

Denis Shapovalov ended a four-match losing streak with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., received a first-round bye before dispatching the 39th-ranked Cilic in just under two hours at the ATP Tour 250 indoor hardcourt event.

Shapovalov, ranked 15th, had 17 aces against just two double faults. The Canadian saved six of seven break points he faced.

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov will face world No. 55 Alexander Bublik of Kakakhstan in the quarterfinals.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, was scheduled to face France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a second-round match later Thursday.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil will meet No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a quarterfinal on Friday.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov reached a career-high ranking of No. 13 early last month, but then suffered a first-round loss at the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam.