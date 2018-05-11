 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Shapovalov beats Edmund, advances to Madrid Open semis

Shapovalov beats Edmund, advances to Madrid Open semis

MADRID
The Canadian Press

Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action during his quarterfinal match against Britain's Kyle Edmund on Friday.

SUSANA VERA/Reuters

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the semifinals at the Madrid Open.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Britain’s Kyle Edmund 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-4 on Friday. He’ll face the winner of a match between American John Isner, the No. 7 seed, and No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in a semifinal on Saturday at the clay-court tournament.

Shapovalov, 19, knocked off fellow Canadian Milos Raonic on Thursday to advance to the quarters. Ranked 43rd in the world, Shapovalov recorded a second straight upset against No. 22 Edmund, who reached the semifinals at this year’s Australian Open.

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov is looking for his first career ATP Tour title.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.