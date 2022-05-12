Skip to main content
Rome
The Canadian Press

Denis Shapovalov celebrates his win over Rafael Nadal in the third round of Internazionali BNL D'Italia at Foro Italico on May 12, 2022.Julian Finney/Getty Images

Canada’s Dennis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament Thursday with a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 upset of clay-court legend Rafael Nadal.

Shapovalov was up 4-1 in the second set before Nadal rallied back to tie. But the 13th-seeded Canadian didn’t fold and forced a third set.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. player clinched the match with a break in the eighth game of the third set.

Nadal, the third seed in Rome, entered the tournament with a 466-44 career record on clay.

Shapovalov is now 2-4 lifetime against Nadal. He will face fifth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in Friday’s quarter-finals.

Earlier Thursday, Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced to the quarter-finals.

Andreescu beat Serbia’s Petra Marti 6-4, 6-4 in the women’s tournament. The product of Mississauga, Ont., faces top-seeded Iga Swiatek in the next round.

Swiatek is the defending champion in Rome and is attempting to win her fifth consecutive tournament.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime bounced American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in the men’s third round.

He will face world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic beat Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday.

