Tennis Shapovalov drops first-round match to Struff at French Open

PARIS
The Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov lost his first-round French Open match to Jan-Lennard Struff.

Canada is without a player in the men’s draw at the French Open after Denis Shapovalov lost his first-round match 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4 to Jan-Lennard Struff on Monday.

Shapovalov, the 20th seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., started strong, winning the first three games and up 40-30 in game 4 with the chance for a second break.

But the German battled back, saving the fourth game and breaking in the fifth. He then dominated the tiebreak, setting the tone by taking the first four points. Shapovalov made 26 unforced errors in the set, including four in the tiebreak.

Struff cruised from that point, converting his only break-point opportunity in the second set while not having to save a break point, then breaking Shapovalov twice in the third.

Both players had eight aces in the match, though Struff had a 5-1 advantage in the third set.

Struff was good on 62 per cent of first serves to Shapovalov’s 61, and both players had 38 winners. But Shapovalov was hurt by his 44 unforced errors, 11 more than his opponent.

Shapovalov’s loss capped a disappointing end to what was looking like a promising Canadian contingent in the men’s draw at Roland Garros before seeded players Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew due to injury.

Shapovalov had an inconsistent European clay-court season, going 2-6 on a stretch that started with a loss to Struff in Monte Carlo.

In women’s action, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., returned form a long injury layoff to face Marie Bouzkova on Monday. Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., faces 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko on Tuesday.

