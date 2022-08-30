Canadian Denis Shapovalov reacts after winning a set against Marc-Andrea Huesler, of Switzerland, during the first round of the U.S. Open. Shapovalov won in five sets on Aug. 30, 2022, in New York.Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Denis Shapovalov’s first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute.

But it wasn’t the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men’s singles action.

Unheralded Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland jumped all over the favoured Richmond Hill, Ont., athlete, who was trying to improve Canada’s first-round record at Flushing Meadows to 5-0 after singles victories on Monday by Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Bianca Andreescu and Félix Auger-Aliassime.

But Shapovalov, who made a run to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2020, was able to adjust and took the next two sets 6-4, 6-4, but was bounced 6-3 in the fourth by the 26-year-old Huesler to set up a win-or-go-home fifth set.

The 23-year-old Shapovalov seemed to shift into “serious” gear in the fifth and deciding set. By changing the tempo and his sense of urgency Shapovalov won 6-1 to advance to the next round.

“Super tough match and very happy to get the win. It was a battle, [Huesler] was playing so well from the back,” said Shapovalov after the win. “Probably have a celebration in the ice bath after this one.”

The match, which was rescheduled several times during the day, took almost three hours to complete.

In the women’s draw, Emma Raducanu’s defence of her surprising 2021 U.S. Open championship ended with 6-3, 6-3 loss to Alize Cornet in the first round.

Raducanu is only the third woman to lose her opening match in New York a year after winning the title. The others were 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racquet-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.

She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

A year ago, at age 18, Raducanu arrived at Flushing Meadows ranked 150th to participate in only the second major tournament of her nascent career. She wound up making it through qualifying and winning 10 matches in a row en route to becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title.

In 2022, she lost in the second round at each of the first three majors. Still, she was seeded 11th at the U.S. Open.

Earlier on Tuesday, the welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Nor was the result.

Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling, and while she has been successful and influential, too – a seven-time Grand Slam champion; a Black woman in a predominantly white sport – the fanfare and attention are not the same.

Playing in front of thousands of empty blue seats in an arena quite silent at the start, although growing louder later, Venus bowed out in the first round of the U.S. Open for the second consecutive appearance, losing 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Alison Van Uytvanck.

“She means so much to female tennis. Tennis, in general,” Van Uytvanck said. “She’s a legend.”

Van Uytvanck now meets Clara Burel, who eliminated Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4.

In other action on a humid and windy Day 2 at the hard-court tournament, women’s winners included 2017 champion Sloane Stephens, No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 8 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Garbine Muguruza, No. 13 Belinda Bencic – whose opponent, Andrea Petkovic, said she is retiring from pro tennis – and No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in New York.

Men who advanced included 2014 champion Marin Cilic, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 7 Cam Norrie, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 9 Andrey Rublev, No. 11 Jannik Sinner, No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 28 Holger Rune, who meets John Isner next.