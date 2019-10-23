 Skip to main content

Tennis

Shapovalov loses at Erste Bank Open, while Auger-Aliassime withdraws with injury

VIENNA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Denis Shapovalov returns the ball to Filip Kranjinovic during a match in Stockholm on Oct. 20, 2019.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian singles contingent is out of the Erste Bank Open after a loss and a withdrawal on Wednesday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fresh off his first career ATP Tour title on Sunday at the Stockholm Open, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 6 seed, dropped out prior to his scheduled first-round match against Alexander Bublik after suffering a left ankle injury in practice on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime is heading into a big stretch with the Paris Masters, the Next Gen ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals all on the schedule in the next month.

Shapovalov had 10 aces, but got his first serve in only 47 per cent of the time.

The 34th-ranked Carreno Busta was good on 85 per cent of his first serves and won 87 per cent of those points.

The 27th-ranked Shapovalov, 20, didn’t have one break-point opportunity in the match.

Carreno Busta is now 3-1 lifetime against Shapovalov.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., the only other Canadian in the draw at the ATP Tour 500 event, lost his first-round match on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.

