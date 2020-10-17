Auger-Aliassime wins spot in Cologne final; countrymen each lose in St. Petersburg semi-final

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is through the final of the Cologne Open tennis tournament, while fellow Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic were ousted in the semi-final round Saturday at the St. Petersburg Open.
The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who is looking for his first win on the ATP Tour, will appear in his third final this season and sixth of his career when he faces top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday’s final of the ATP 250 hardcourt tournament.
He earned his spot with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a semi-final match Saturday.
After faltering in the second set, Auger-Aliassime quickly regained momentum with an early break in the third before putting the second-seeded Spaniard away.
The third-seeded Canadian hit into five double faults and won just 64 per cent of his service points, but also fired seven aces and converted three of his six break point chances.
Bautista Agut won 70 per cent of his service points and 51 per cent of overall points thanks to his dominant second-set performance. He didn’t serve an ace, and also converted three of his six break point opportunities.
Shapovalov, seeded second at the ATP 500 hardcourt event in Russia, lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to third seed Andrey Rublev of Russia.
Raonic, the sixth seed and 2015 champion, fell 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to seventh seed Borna Coric of Croatia.
It was the second meeting between Bautista Agut and Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard won their first meeting at last year’s Davis Cup final. Zverev has defeated Auger-Aliassime in their two previous meetings.
Shapovalov had trouble with the accuracy of his serve Saturday, landing just 57 per cent of his first serves and committing eight double faults.
The 21-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., also failed to make the most of his opportunities, converting just one of six break point chances.
Rublev was marginally better on serve, winning 70 per cent of service points compared to 67 per cent for Shapovalov, but the Russian committed just two double faults and made good on two of his five break point chances.
With the win, Rublev evened his all-time record against Shapovalov at 2-2.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., breezed through the first set against Coric to take an early lead in their semi-final before the Croat roared back to win the match.
The 29-year-old, big-hitting Canadian had 18 aces to four for Coric, but Raonic only saved two of the five break points he faced. Coric saved six of eight.
The all-time series between Coric and Raonic is now even at one win apiece.
Rublev and Coric will met Sunday in the tournament final.