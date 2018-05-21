 Skip to main content

Shapovalov surpasses Raonic as top Canadian on ATP World Tour singles rankings

The Canadian Press

Denis Shapovalov is the new top ranked Canadian singles tennis player.

The 19-year-old product of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved up three spots to sit at No. 26 on the ATP World Tour’s rankings on Monday, leapfrogging fellow Canadian Milos Raonic.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., dropped six spots to 28th, after withdrawing from last week’s Italian Open and dropping out of the French Open that begins this week.

Shapovalov has a 17-12 record in 2018, including a straight sets loss to eventual Italian Open champion Rafael Nadal in the Round of 16 at the clay-court tournament on May 17.

He also made the semifinals of the Madrid Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets on May 12.

Raonic has struggled this season with injury, last playing on May 10 where he lost to Shapovalov in the Round of 16 of the Madrid Open.

Nadal rose to the top spot on the ATP singles rankings with his Madrid title, with Roger Federer moving down one. Zverev stayed at No. 3.

