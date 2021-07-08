Shapovalov sees another opportunity to prove doubters wrong in Wimbledon semi-final against Djokovic

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov celebrates his win over Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's quarter-finals match at Wimbledon. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Most top athletes look for inspiration deep inside themselves when they confront what appears to be an insurmountable challenge. For Denis Shapovalov that means tapping into a well of resentment he harbours toward everyone who never thought he’d get this far in tennis.

“I think proving people wrong is what has made me who I am today,” Shapovalov said earlier this week. “I was a kid who grew up without the help of a [tennis federation], on my own with my parents, literally spending every dollar that they make from work into my career. Always having to prove myself, always not being good enough, not being chosen to teams. It’s always been that for me. For sure it’s always a constant theme. It’s how I keep inspiring myself or keep myself going.”

He’ll need all of that motivation and more on Friday when he takes on world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-final at Wimbledon. This will be by far the biggest match of Shapovalov’s young career but for him it’s just another opportunity to demonstrate to his detractors that he belongs in the upper echelon of the game.

“I’m going to fight for every point and believe in myself,” he said. “I do believe that I have the game to beat him and the game to win that match.”

Shapovalov has always been something of a rare breed in the sport. He’s one of the few left-handed players on the tour and he’s come up through the ranks from outside the national tennis program and without the rich backing of an elite sports academy. Instead, he stayed home in Toronto and trained with his mom, Tessa Shapovalov, a one-time national team player in the Soviet Union.

Tessa Shapovalov taught her son from a young age to embrace his aggressive playing style and ignore the advice of traditionalists who instructed kids to be cautious and always use both hands for backhands. Now his most devastating weapons are his one-handed backhand and his go-for-broke attitude on the court.

“I never was a player that would sit back and wait for my opponent’s mistakes. … I was always coming to the net from 10, 12 years old. " he said. “My mom always told me later on ‘you’re going to grow and this is going to be an advantage to you. It’s something that is yours, you have to keep and maintain it for the future.’”

Shapovalov and his mother have been carving out their unique path in tennis for years, since Shapovalov was a promising youngster who could smash the ball harder than almost anyone else his age. Unlike Milos Raonic and Félix Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov turned down invitations to train at Tennis Canada’s national centre. Instead, his mother hired private coaches, found a financial backer and opened her own tennis school to accommodate her son’s rapid progress.

Michael Downey, chief executive of Tennis Canada, said the organization has always supported Shapovalov’s decision to set his own course. “There’s no one way to develop a world-class player,” Downey said Thursday. “He’s proven that he can get to the highest level going a different route.”

He added that he doesn’t blame Shapovalov for pumping himself up by saying that he and his parents did it all on their own. “If that’s what encourages him and gets him to win, then go ahead and do it because you’ve got to find that encouragement wherever it is,” he said.

In a novel twist, Shapovalov is now providing inspiration to another set of outsiders – a group of primary school children in an impoverished neighbourhood in south London.

@denis_shapo guess who’s back with a brand new track! This time, we thought you’d like a mash up! Good luck in the semi - you’ve got this! @Wimbledon @BBCSport #LettingPupilsLightShine #Wimbledon2021 pic.twitter.com/hzm6ByxL4t — St Matthew Academy KS2 (@StMattAcadKS2) July 8, 2021

The students at St. Matthew Academy started following the Canadian this spring when their teacher, former tennis coach Adam Kohlbeck, began sharing his love of the game. Kohlbeck has known Shapovalov for years and a few weeks ago he showed the students some videos of him playing.

“I just wanted to try and get a new generation but also a new demographic interested in the game,” Kohlbeck said Thursday. “My relationship with Denis was the way into that for the kids.” He added that St. Matthew has a “high proportion of Black Caribbean and Black African children and that demographic is massively underrepresented in British tennis.”

The students became so enthralled with Shapovalov that they wrote a couple of songs to wish him luck during Wimbledon and then posted a performance of them singing online. Shapovalov responded on Twitter by saying the video had brought tears to his eyes and he arranged for Kohlbeck and a couple of students to attend his quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Kohlbeck said he’s hoping to bring the entire class to Wimbledon on Friday so they can watch the semi-finals on the giant screens overlooking “Henman Hill.” And the students have no doubt that their hero can win. “If he starts well, if he plays confident, he’s got every chance,” Kohlbeck said.

When asked this week about the students’ support, Shapovalov said he’d been touched by the songs and his status as their role model. “I think that’s what it’s about,” he added. “It just is what makes sport so great and it’s truly inspiring to be the image [in tennis] for these kids.”