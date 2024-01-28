Open this photo in gallery: Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning championship point in their Men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev during the 2024 Australian Open on Jan. 28, 2024 in Melbourne.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia in five sets to win the Australian Open men’s singles championship on Sunday.

Sinner rallies from two sets down to win the Australian Open final against Medvedev and clinch his first Grand Slam title.

The 22-year-old was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament in a semifinal upset.

He’s the first Italian to win the Australian Open title.

- with reports from Associated Press