Sloane Stephens downs Carla Suarez Navarro to reach Rogers Cup quarters

Sloane Stephens advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s Rogers Cup with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over qualifier Carla Suarez Navarro on Thursday.

The U.S. Open champion looked to be cruising to victory with a 5-1 lead in the second set, but Suarez, a former top-10 player, battled back to tie it 5-5 in the opening match of the day on centre court at IGA Stadium.

Stephens, the third seed, broke serve for 6-5 and then scored four straight points to put the match away, punctuating her win with and sharp cross-court forehand on match point.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephens will next face the winner of a third-round match between Anastaija Sevastova and 10th-seeded Julia Goerges.

Ashleigh Barty, the 15th seed from Australia, defeated French veteran Alize Cornet 7-6 (3), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, while Johanna Konta completed her rain-delayed second round match with a 6-3, 6-1 win over former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Konta is to play defending champion Elina Svitolina in the third round later Thursday.

Other matches held over when rain wiped out play Wednesday evening have first seed Simona Halep against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova; second seed Caroline Wozniacki vs. Aryna Sabalenka and 13th seeded Venus Williams vs. Sorana Cirstea.