Stan Wawrinka comes back to beat 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios at Rogers Cup

Former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka came back to beat 16th-seed Nick Kyrgios 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 on Tuesday at the men’s Rogers Cup on Tuesday.

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, came into the tournament ranked 195th in the world as he looks to get back into form following knee surgery.

The Swiss player was originally given a qualifying spot in Toronto, but advanced to the main draw when former No. 1 Andy Murray withdrew.

Kyrgios, from Australia, broke Wawrinka twice in the first-round match and had seven aces in a dominant first set.

Wawrinka battled back, converting on 86 per cent of his first service points to take the second set. He broke Kyrgios in the final game of the third set, converting his second match point opportunity when the Australian couldn’t handle his return.

In other early matches Tuesday, Robin Haase of the Netherlands downed Japan’s Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-1; American Sam Querrey defeated France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 7-5 and Russia’s Karen Khachanov was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime played their first-round matches later Tuesday.