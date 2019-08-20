 Skip to main content

Tennis Steven Diez of Toronto wins first qualifying match for U.S. Open

Steven Diez of Toronto wins first qualifying match for U.S. Open

The Canadian Press
Steven Diez of Toronto is one step closer to his first main-draw berth at a Grand Slam after winning his first-round U.S. Open qualifier on Monday.

Diez defeated Dudi Sela of Israel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round of qualifying for the final major of the tennis season.

Diez, ranked No. 175, saved seven of 10 break points and converted on five of eight to down his 167th-ranked opponent.

The 28-year-old Diez needs to win two more qualifying matches this week to advance to the U.S. Open main draw, which begins Aug. 26.

Diez will next face 228th-ranked Japanese player Yosuke Watanuki.

Diez’s best career result at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round of qualifiers at the 2016 U.S. Open.

