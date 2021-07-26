 Skip to main content
Tennis

Tennis Canada receives final approval to host National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal

TOKYO
The Canadian Press
Tennis Canada says it has received approval from the country’s top health agency to host the National Bank Open in Toronto, Ont. and Montreal, Que.

The organizing body says the Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a letter of approval for the tournament, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, marking the final authorization needed for the event to go ahead.

The events in Montreal and Toronto will be permitted to host fans, with both venues expected to host roughly 5,000 people.

Ticket sales for the women’s tournament in Montreal are already underway, while ticket sales for the men’s tournament are due to go on sale.

Gavin Ziv, the managing director of the National Bank Open in Toronto, says there are no words to describe how happy officials are with the outcome.

Tennis Canada said last week that Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Stan Wawrinka have all withdrawn from the tournament, making Russia’s Daniil Medvedev the tournament’s top seed.

